TikTok preparing for US shut-off on Sunday: Report

TikTok plans to shut off its app for US users on Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app could come into effect, The Information reported on Tuesday, unless the Supreme Court moves to block it. If TikTok shuts off for all US users, the outcome would be different from that mandated by the law. The law would mandate a ban only on new TikTok downloads on Apple or Google app stores while existing users could still continue using the app for some time.

Under TikTok's plan, people attempting to open the app will see a pop-up message directing them to a website with information about the ban, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TikTok also plans to give users the option to download all their data so that they can take a record of their personal information with them, the report said.

TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments. President Joe Biden had in April last year signed a law requiring Bytedance to sell its US assets by January 19, 2025 or face a nationwide ban.

The companies have sought, at the very least, a delay in implementation of the law, which they say violates the US Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgement of free speech.

TikTok said in a court filing last month that it estimates one-third of the 170 million Americans using its app would stop accessing the platform if the ban lasts a month.