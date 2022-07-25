Tips and tricks to discover the best stories on Netflix

Netflix undoubtedly has one of the world's most incredible selection of stories from around the world. Whether you love romantic dramas from Korea or thrillers from India, sci-fi from Germany or action from the US, stories of heists from Spain or anime from Japan- you can discover your next favourite story on Netflix. To help you do that, Netflix is constantly improving its features that help you get connected to stories you'll love. Here are some tips and tricks that you can use - from 'New & Hot', 'Surprise Me', 'Top 10 Row' and much more - to find the right stories for your every mood on Netflix.

Tailor your streaming experience with 'Personalised Recommendations' Netflix recommends shows and films you are most likely to enjoy based on titles you have enjoyed watching or even recommends stories you could experiment with. The different collections and rows on Netflix can help you discover films and series that you might like. So dive straight into the world of stories you love and catch your favourites from Award-winning TV shows like Delhi Crime , K-dramas like Business Proposal , the new season of the Indian crime drama She to interesting documentaries or even evergreen Hindi films that you simply cannot resist.

Check out 'More Like This' If you have loved watching The Fame Game and want to watch similar shows, just use the 'More Like This' option under the title page and discover a range of series and films you might like.

Get Netflix to 'Surprise Me' Unable to decide what to watch? Netflix's 'Surprise Me' is an exciting way to dive right into a new story. When you hit the 'Surprise Me' button, you'll be instantly met with a series or film you may love based on what you've watched before. Or with one more click you can also 'Play Something Else'. You can find the 'Surprise Me' icon in the lower right hand corner of your Android smartphone or even underneath your profile name on the first page of your account on your TV.

Find "New & Hot" or titles that are 'Coming Soon' on Netflix Can't wait to catch Stranger Things 4 volume 2 and Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls or yet to catch up with Bridgerton season 2? Whether you're on your smartphone or streaming on your laptop or TV, Netflix makes it easy to find stories and helps you stay updated on what it has in store for you. You can simply visit the 'New & Hot', 'Everyone's Watching', 'Coming Soon', or the 'New & Popular' option/tabs from the menu and always stay updated (section name varies based on your device).

You can also click on the 'Remind Me' bell icon for an upcoming series or film from the 'Coming Soon' menu. Once the title premiers on Netflix, it will automatically get added to your 'My List' and notify you so that you never miss out on it!

Find out what people around the world are watching with the Top 10 website Discover stories across languages and genres based on what people around the world are currently streaming. Visit the Top 10 website to discover films and TV shows that are trending around the world. The global Top 10 lists are across four categories - Films (English), TV (English), Films (Non-English), and TV (Non-English) and is updated every Tuesday.

Find out what people in India are watching with the 'Top 10' row for Films and TV series Want to stay updated on what everyone in India is watching? The Top 10 row on Netflix enables you to discover the most watched films and TV shows in their respective countries, which are updated every day. Not only that, but Netflix has also launched the 'Kids Top 10' row to help kids, pre-teens, and parents see what's popular when deciding what to watch – especially when together as a family.

Discover your next favourite with the 'Kids Mystery Box'! Whether it's Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, The Sea Beast, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous , or Maya and the Three , there's something new and exciting for every kid to discover with the recently launched Mystery Box feature on TVs. You can find this feature when you hover over the sparkly 'Mystery Box' at the top of your homepage in the kids 'Favourites Row' (when you log into the kids profile).

Browsing on Netflix Narrow down the viewing suggestions by selecting 'TV Shows' or 'Movies' from the menu on the top right side of the home screen. You can further cut down on the decision making time by selecting 'Genres' or 'Categories'.