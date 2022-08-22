Tips for reading WhatsApp messages privately

When WhatsApp launched the 'blue mark' tick, users had mixed reactions to this feature. Some were happy, and others were not. If you don't want people to make aware that you read their messages, there is a way to turn off the blue tick. And if you don't want to follow this option, there are a few others tricks to read messages secretly without the sender knowing. You can use these tips for both Android and iOS users.



WhatsApp pop-ups



'WhatsApp Pop-ups' is one of the easiest but least used WhatsApp features. The feature helps users to view WhatsApp pop-up notifications along with message notifications.

WhatsApp notification bar When you receive the WhatsApp message notification, slide down the notification bar and read or look at the received message.



WhatsApp widget



WhatsApp widgets enhance the user experience on Android phones. Place the WhatsApp widget on your home screen and read all the messages without opening the app.

WhatsApp in Airplane Mode When you get the message, turn on Airplane mode and open the app to read the messages. You can read the entire message without showing yourself online or displaying the read sign.