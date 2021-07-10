Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 10 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 10 July 2021. Let's begin...



Beware of Fraudsters! Not all 12-Digit Numbers are Aadhaar, Please Verify- Says UIDAI The Aadhaar card has become a huge target for scammers looking to steal these IDs to take advantage of so many services that can be leveraged on this basis. In this sense, it is essential that everyone verify their Aadhaar card immediately

Tencent Announces PUBG Mobile World Invitational with $ 3 Million Charity Prize Tencent has announced PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PWMI)2021, a mid-season event for PUBG Mobile that is starting soon. The tournament will take place on July 22 and July 25 and comes with a whopping $ 3 million charity prize, powered by Gamers without Borders.

Tag Heuer limited edition Super Mario watch to release next week Watch company Tag Heuer will release a limited edition Super Mario theme and it will arrive next week. Tag Heuer, known for their watches, smartwatches, and a few other select accessories, has shared a sneak peek onTwitter. Now, the teaser that Tag Heuer shared on Twitter doesn't exactly show the clock.

China orders removal of 25 apps owned by Didi China's cyber-regulator ordered 25 apps owned by Didi GlobalInc., the country's largest ride-hailing service, be removed from app stores late Friday, citing severe violations of rules against collecting personal data.

Microsoft confirms one major Windows 11 feature update every year Windows 11 was introduced last month with a new interface, application icons, and a centrally located start menu. The release is expected to begin later this year and will come pre-installed on new PCs. For Windows 10 users, Windows 11 will be available as a free update. Currently, it is available for testing by Windows Insider members.

Amazon Fire TVs now support Prime Video watch parties After rolling out Watch Party for Amazon Prime Video, accessible on desktop browsers, the tech giant has expanded support for the feature, allowing users to host or join a Watch Party on Fire TV devices.

Moto Edge 20 to launch by August in India The Moto Edge 20 was recently spotted on TENAA and it turned out to be a rival to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, thanks to its lightweight and sleek design. There are rumours that the device will be a mid-range Moto Edge 20 that will be launched in India by the end of July or in the month of August.



