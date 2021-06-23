Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 23 June 2021

Let's begin...

Instagram introduces shopping through images, virtual test

Instagram will also make it easier for some companies to offer tests with augmented reality technology so that people can see what products like makeup and shoes appear on them.

Reliance WhatsApp chatbot is here; Know how to use

Some massive announcements are expected at Reliance Industries' 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, and before that, the company launched the Reliance WhatsApp chatbot. The RIL AGM 2021 WhatsApp chatbot will help shareholders and viewers to get answers to their questions about the event.

Facebook commemorates Music Week

On the week of World Music Day, Facebook, in partnership with the United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT), offers eminent musicians from South India to use their collective power to entertain and inspire people virtually.

Apple stops production of the iPhone 12 mini: TrendForce

Apple released four iPhones under the iPhone 12 series last year: the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Out of all of them, the iPhone 12 mini was the only device underperformed compared to all the others.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India: Find details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are available for purchase in India from June 23 for the first time after launch last week. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers impressive performance at a more affordable price.

PhonePe has more than 300 million registered users

In 2021, the payments platform says it has more than 300 million registered users and over 125 million monthly active users. The company added nearly 45 million monthly active users in the last year - many months under lockdown. PhonePe became the first payment platform to process over one billion UPI transactions in a single month in March.

Zoom launches Pronouns Feature to help users express their gender better

Zoom has introduced a new pronouns feature to allow users to express their gender better and be treated with more respect on the platform. This feature displays a user's pronoun preference right next to their profile name to help others in a conference call better address them.