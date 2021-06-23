Facebook commemorates Music Week

On the week of World Music Day, Facebook, in partnership with the United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT), offers eminent musicians from South India to use their collective power to entertain and inspire people virtually. The artists will perform in a concert called "One Voice", which is part of the "Live In Your Living Room" concert series on Facebook and will help raise awareness and fundraise to support the industry musicians and singers struggling during hard times.

The concert will feature more than 50 artists from various regions of the Indian peninsula in a series of live sessions that the artists will perform on their Facebook accounts. The concert artist lineup includes prominent names such as GV Prakash, Karthik, Raghu Dixit, Sean Roldan, Rajhesh Vaidhya, Haricharan, Srinivas, Shweta Mohan Vijay Prakash, Unnikrishnan, Uthara, among many more, according to a press release.

The concert will take place June 22-26 from 5 pm to 7 pm, on the USCT Facebook page and the respective artists' Facebook pages.