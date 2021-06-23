Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite go on sale in India: Find details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are available for purchase in India from June 23 for the first time after launch last week. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers impressive performance at a more affordable price, which is also the idea behind Samsung's FE brand smartphones. While Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a dimmed version of the Galaxy Tab A7, it was launched in September last year. Samsung has some introductory offers for interested buyers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab A7 Lite: Price and sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes for Rs. 46,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 50,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. It is available in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink and Mystic Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite costs Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB + 32GB LTE model and Rs. 11,999 for the Wi-Fi model with the same settings. It is offered in grey and silver colours.

Both tablets are now available via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and leading retail partners. Notably, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be bought via the Samsung India website, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite currently displays the "Notify Me" button.

Samsung also has introductory offers for interested buyers. You can get Rs. 4,000 cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions along with Rs. 10,000 on the keyboard deck. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with up to six months of EMI at no cost starting at Rs. 2,499 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11. It has a 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT screen. The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie on the front for photos and videos.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is backed by a 10,090 mAh battery that supports 45W super-fast charging. You get dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG with support for Dolby Atmos. In terms of dimensions, the tablet measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11. The tablet features an 8.7-inch WXGA TFT screen (1340x800 pixels). It's powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie on the front in terms of optics.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite include LTE (optional), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, compass, and ambient light sensor. A 5100 mAh battery backs the tablet with support for 15 W fast charging, and the charger is sold separately. It comes with two stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. Coming to the dimensions, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and weighs 366 grams for the Wi-Fi model and 371 grams for the LTE model.