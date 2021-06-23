Reliance WhatsApp chatbot is here; Know how to use

Some massive announcements are expected at Reliance Industries' 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, and before that, the company launched the Reliance WhatsApp chatbot. Reliance is all set to launch new products at AGM, with rumours suggesting that it will be a Jio 5G phone and a JioBook laptop. In addition, the WhatsApp chatbot will answer questions about the event. The AGM will occur virtually and will be Reliance's second virtual AGM due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Reliance AGM WhatsApp chatbot is launched to help shareholders and general viewers gain access to FAQs, how-to videos, and documents that have been prepared for RIL AGM 2021. In addition, Reliance shares the latest updates to its suite of products, including Jio and JioFiber on the AGM, so if you are interested in getting the latest information, you can connect to the WhatsApp chatbot.



How to use the RIL AGM WhatsApp chatbot



1. First, save the number +917977111111 to your device.



2. Then send a "Hello" message to this number on WhatsApp.

3. You can then send your questions to the chatbot, and you will be presented with several options.

4. Select the option from the list and follow the instructions to continue.

The highlight of the RIL AGM 2021 will undoubtedly be the Jio 5G phone and the JioBook laptop. At last year's AGM, Reliance and Google announced that they would work together to develop an affordable smartphone. There were reports in recent months that reveal crucial details about the partnership. The Jio, 5G phone, costs around ₹ 4,000, making it the most affordable 5G phone. Reliance also plans to sell 150 to 200 million units of the Jio 5G phone within two years.







The Jio 5G smartphone will reportedly run on a custom version of Google's Android operating system, which is tailor-made for low-cost smartphones. In addition, the company is also expected to use a custom Android operating system called JioOS for the Jio 5G phone that will help integrate Jio services into the Jio 5G phone. Reliance and Google together have reportedly developed the Jio 5G phone that can provide a high-end experience without expensive materials.