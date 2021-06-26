Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 26 June 2021 

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 26 June 2021. Let's begin...

Windows 11 is removing Internet Explorer



At one point in the life of Windows 10, you might have had Internet Explorer installed, the Microsoft Edge legacy version, and the new Chromium-powered Edge. This trio of browsers was the perfect illustration of Microsoft's struggles with the web over the last decade.







Google warns users when their search results are not reliable



Google will now warn users when search results are rapidly changing around a news flash. For example, some searches will now display a warning that "It looks like these results seem to be changing quickly", and a subtitle will explain that "if this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources.







Microsoft's PC Health Check app will tell why your PC is not Windows 11 ready



Microsoft has updated its PC Health Check application to display more information on why your computer will not run Windows 11 to help deal with some of the confusion around compatibility. If you've already downloaded the app, it should update automatically when you run it again.



Play Battlegrounds Mobile India on Your PC; Know How to Download

Krafton released the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India for certain players who had previously registered on the Google Play Store, which means the official version of the game should be released soon.



Realme C11 (2021) with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Know price and specifications



The new Realme phone is a modified variant of the Realme C11 that debuted last year. The Realme C11 (2021) comes with a single rear camera, a 20: 9 screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also includes an octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.







Amazon acquires encrypted messaging app Wickr



Amazon has acquired an encrypted messaging app Wickr founded in 2012. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wickr's app -- like secure messaging competitor Signal -- has been popular with journalists and whistleblowers; it's also been a go-to for criminals, the Verge reported.



New cryptojacking malware is targeting people via games like GTA V

Players, be careful. A new cryptojacking malware that targets people through popular games like GTA V. Cryptojacking malware uses a computer's resources to secretly mine cryptocurrencies and has been on the rise over the past year.