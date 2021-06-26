Play Battlegrounds Mobile India on Your PC; Know How to Download

Krafton released the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India for certain players who had previously registered on the Google Play Store, which means the official version of the game should be released soon. However, when it does, it will only be available on Android devices. Krafton has yet to announce plans for iOS devices. But minus the smartphones, you can also play this battle royale game on your Windows PC. Read to find out how.

Krafton released the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India for certain players who had previously registered on the Google Play Store, which means the official version of the game should be released soon. However, when it does, it will only be available on Android devices. Krafton has yet to announce plans for iOS devices. But minus the smartphones, you can also play this battle royale game on your Windows PC. Read on to find out how.

Here are a few Android emulators that you can consider:

- LDPlayer (only for laptops and Windows PCs)

- NoxPlayer (works on Windows and Mac)

- Bluestacks (works on Windows and Mac)

Before using any of these Android emulators, ensure the emulator is running Android 5.1.1 or higher. You need a minimum of 2GB of RAM on your system to run Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Steps to Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on Your PC / Laptop

1. Download the Android emulator from the corresponding official website.

2. Install the emulator on your device.

3. Once the emulator starts, search the Google Play Store on it.

4. Sign in with your Google ID.

5. Now search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

6. Tap the "Install" button to download the game to your PC / laptop.

7. Once downloaded, launch the game to download the additional file.

8. Login with your Twitter or Facebook ID to play Battlegrounds Mobile India.