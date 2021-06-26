Realme C11 (2021) with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Know price and specifications

Realme C11 (2021) was quietly launched in India. The new Realme phone is a modified variant of the Realme C11 that debuted last year. It has lower specs than last year's model but has an identical design. The Realme C11 (2021) comes with a single rear camera, a 20: 9 screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also includes an octa-core SoC that is paired with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, the Realme C11 (2021) has up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Realme C11 (2021): Price in India and availability details

The Realme C11 (2021) price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone has been included for purchase on the Realme.com website in Cool Blue and Cool Gray colours.

The Realme C11 (2021) was initially seen on sale in Russia and the Philippines. In the Philippines, it debuted at PHP 4,990 (roughly Rs. 7,600).

The original Realme C11 was launched in India last year at Rs to give a bit of perspective. 7,499 for the same 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. However, that model is no longer available through the Realme.com site. It was still listed on Flipkart at the time of presenting this story.

Realme C11 (2021): Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD + display (720x1,600 pixels) with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and 89.5 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an eight-core SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. The Realme C11 (2021) has a single 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an LED flash for photos and videos. This is different from last year's Realme C11, which came with dual rear cameras. In addition, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

In terms of storage, the Realme C11 (2021) has 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) that fits into a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports wired reverse charging, allowing users to charge other phones via OTG cable.