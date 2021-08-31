Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 31 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 31 August 2021. Let's begin...



Want to Download Windows 11? Find if PC, Laptop is compatible for Microsoft update

The Windows 11 release date is approaching and users are concerned about whether they will be able to successfully install the new Microsoft software update on their PCs or laptops. After the excitement that Microsoft has accumulated in the last two months since it introduced its next operating system in June.

Warning! WhatsApp Mods - Stay Away from FMWhatsApp and GBWhatsApp

Most WhatsApp mods come bundled with malware and target your phone with the intention of committing fraud. Recently, FMWhatsApp was discovered to be spreading the Triada mobile Trojan, infecting devices with code that could read SMS, open ads, and launch subscriptions.

Telegram crosses one billion downloads; India is the largest market with 22% of downloads

After India, Russia is the largest market for Telegram with 10 per cent of total downloads coming from Russia. The instant messaging app Telegram has surpassed 1 billion downloads worldwide, according to a Sensor Tower report. Telegram launched in late 2013 and took about eight years to reach the milestone

Gmail email scam: Beware of this DANGEROUS mail scam

There is a new email scam that hits Gmail account holders where it is risky. Gmail users are being targeted by this nasty new email scam called "Vishing." A Kaspersky team says there has been an influx of fraudulent emails making their way into the inboxes of Gmail account holders.

Instagram to ask about your birthday more often - Know why

Last month, Instagram said that users below the age of 16 will be assigned a private account when they join the platform. Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people, the Facebook-owned image-sharing platform said on Monday.

Google Way or No Way! Google Sets New Rules for Google Maps users

Google looks to be virtually forcing Google Maps users to accept its new rules. Those who do not accept will suffer a setback. Google will reportedly not allow these users to use its features or limit them very severely.

SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object

Tech billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his aerospace manufacturing firm SpaceX will try to catch the largest-ever flying object with robot chopsticks.