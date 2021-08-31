Warning! WhatsApp Mods - Stay Away from FMWhatsApp and GBWhatsApp

Your WhatsApp experience can be elevated with some unofficial features, which are available in WhatsApp mods. What is a WhatsApp Mod? Well, it is an unofficial version of WhatsApp that attracts users by promising them features that are not in the official WhatsApp application. In fact, WhatsApp Mods are modified versions of the WhatsApp application owned by Facebook. They are created by third-party developers and are designed to resemble WhatsApp in almost every way, as well as providing more features. But they are not stable and some malicious actors spread malware through them. 'Mod' means modified. Examples of WhatsApp modifications are FMWhatsApp and GBWhatsApp.



So, you might get tempted to try one of these WhatsApp mods for customizable user interfaces and more chat options. While the deal looks great, you are probably better off away from such WhatsApp mods. We recommend not using them as they are not normal applications. You will not find them in the Play Store, because they are not allowed to do so, so you will have to download their APK.

Downloading apps from the Google Play Store is a satisfying experience as you know that those apps have passed various security checks and passed various levels of requirements. Now, you could say that the system is not perfect and that some unofficial applications make it to the Play Store, which is correct. However, Google doesn't just sell a random app to its users.

When you download an app from the Play Store, there are additional security measures. For those of you who don't know, Google runs a security check on the app as well as your device. It helps the company make sure there are no harmful apps in its library. However, downloading mods from WhatsApp does not require any level of security authorization. Therefore, there is an inherent risk in the practice of downloading applications on your smartphone.

As if that wasn't enough, most WhatsApp mods come bundled with malware and target your phone with the intention of committing fraud. Recently, FMWhatsApp was discovered to be spreading the Triada mobile Trojan, infecting devices with code that could read SMS, open ads, and launch subscriptions. Such WhatsApp mods are not end-to-end encrypted, which means that your messages are not protected by the same security measures that you normally get with WhatsApp. Therefore, your conversations can be exposed to any third party.

Also, you are not only risking your privacy by downloading WhatsApp mods. Instead, you are risking your entire WhatsApp account, as the company will officially ban it. WhatsApp is not a fan of these mods and has banned users from using them in the past. The bottom line is that WhatsApp mods are not safe. The customizations they offer may look attractive, but it is best not to download such apps.