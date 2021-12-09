Top 10 Google Searches Made by Indians Across all Categories in 2021

Google Year in Search 2021: Google's top search list in 2021 is out. 2021 is almost at an end and looking back we can see many developments, learnings and more from the year. Google has also published its annual summary of what people searched the most in 2021. In its 'Year in Search 2021' report, Google listed the trends of the year in India and also categories such as entertainment, news, sports. , etc. Below is the list of the top 10 searches made by Indians across all categories.

How to:

The top 5 searches in the how-to include section include how to register for the COVID vaccine, how to download vaccination certificates, how to increase oxygen level, how to link PAN with AADHAAR, and how to produce oxygen at home.

What is:

Under the category of what is it, the top 5 searches in India are what is a black mushroom, what is factorial of one hundred, what is Taliban, what is happening in Afghanistan, and what is Remdesivir.

Near me:

People also search for services and places near me. So here are the top 5 searches under this topic in the year 2021 according to Google:

The COVID vaccine near me is leading the search as India was hit by the second wave of the pandemic and as there was also a vaccine shortage, people kept looking for vaccines near them to get the spaces.

The other top searches include COVID testing near me, food delivery near me, oxygen cylinder near me, Covid hospital near me. And as we can see, all the searches here are related to the pandemic.

Personalities:

Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Raj Kundra and Elon Musk topped the lists of most wanted personalities in India in 2021.

Films:

Top 5 Most Searched Movies include Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Radhe, Bell Bottom, and Eternals.

News and events:

The Tokyo Olympics, the black mushroom, the Afghanistan news, the West Bengal elections and Tropical Cyclone Tauktae were the most wanted news events in India. Sports events:

The main sporting events that people were looking for are the Indian Premier League, the ICC T20 World Cup, the Euro, the Tokyo Olympics and America's Cup.

Recipes:

The top 5 sought after recipes in India in 2021 include enoki mushroom, modak, methi kill malai, palak, and chicken soup.