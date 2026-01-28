A five-day workshop to empower ST youth

Visakhapatnam: A five-day-long workshop on ‘empowering youth through artificial intelligence and machine learning: foundations and applications’ organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Vignan’s Institute of Engineering for Women (Autonomous), Visakhapatnam commenced on Tuesday.

Aimed to empower ST youth by providing them with foundational knowledge and practical exposure to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the workshop that continues till this month-end is being featured with the support of iHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad.

The sessions are conducted by experts from IIIT Hyderabad and industry professionals, offering insights into theoretical concepts, real-world applications, and future career opportunities in AI and ML.

Addressing the gathering, B Arundhati, Principal, Vignan’s Institute of Engineering for Women, emphasised the importance of equipping students with advanced technological skills to meet the demands of the digital era.

She stated that such initiatives play a crucial role in nurturing innovation, critical thinking and research-oriented learning among students, thereby preparing them for future challenges in technology-driven industries.

The workshop was organised under the supervision of Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman, Vignan Group along with L Sri Krishna Devarayulu, MP, Vice-Chairman, Vignan Group, and N Srikant, CEO as patrons. The programme was coordinated by E Laxmi Lydia, Professor, Department of CSE and dean, R&D.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and contributed successfully to enhancing technical competence and inspiring students to explore innovative solutions in the field of AI and ML.