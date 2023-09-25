Live
Just In
Top 32-inch smart TVs under Rs 15000 on Amazon from LG, Samsung, OnePlus and more
Top Rated Smart TVs on Amazon Under Rs 15,000: Redmi Android 11 Series, Toshiba V Series, Samsung Wondertainment Series, OnePlus Y Series, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV.
In today's tech-savvy world, we are presented with many notable devices; among them, smart TVs stand out. These cutting-edge devices now have HD resolution, video streaming capabilities, and artificial intelligence features, making them more advanced than ever.
In this article, we have compiled a list of the top-rated smart TVs on Amazon that offer exceptional performance and value for money, all priced under INR 15,000. If you're looking for a new smart TV, check our list.
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA
This Redmi smart TV is priced at Rs 11,999. It offers a 60 Hz refresh rate, 20 watts of audio output, Dolby audio, and two HDMI ports. Plus, it runs on Android TV9. The TV can also run OTT multimedia like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.
TOSHIBA V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP
This smart TV is currently priced at Rs 12,499 on Amazon. It offers up to a 60Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports, and it supports Dolby audio. Additionally, it runs on Android TV 11 OS and can stream multimedia from OTT like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL
It is up for grabs for Rs 14,990. Samsung's smart TV offers up to 60Hz refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Plus, it runs OTT media like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and more.
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1
It is up for grabs for Rs 12,499. The OnePlus smart TV offers up to 60Hz refresh rate, 20W of audio output, Dolby audio, and two HDMI ports. Plus, it runs on Android TV9. The TV can also run OTT multimedia like Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and more.
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC
This smart TV from LG is currently priced at Rs 13,490. It offers up to 60Hz refresh rate and two HDMI ports. Additionally, it runs OTT multimedia like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5 and more.