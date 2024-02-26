Truecaller launches AI-powered call recording for iOS, Android users in India

New Delhi: Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Monday launched an AI-powered call recording feature in India for iOS and Android platforms.

The new feature will provide users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app. The AI-powered call recording feature will be available as a part of the company’s Premium plan, starting at Rs 75 per month or Rs 529 per year.

"We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes," Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller, said in a statement.

Users can also record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi, from any caller using this feature.

The service was previously launched in the US, and additional markets and languages will follow, the company said.

For iPhone users -- after answering or making a call, open the Truecaller app, go to the Search tab and tap ‘Record a call’. This will call the recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller. The call screen will then provide the option to merge the calls.

A push notification will alert you when the recording is ready. Previously recorded calls can also be accessed within Truecaller.

For Android users -- the Truecaller dialer includes a dedicated recording button that can start or stop recording with just one tap.

On other dialers, users will have a ‘floating’ button to initiate or end recording. Once the call ends, a push notification will alert users when the recording and transcription are ready.