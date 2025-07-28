Trump’s AI Tool Targets Massive Federal Regulation Cuts, Sparks Legal and Ethical Debate

In a bold move to reshape the federal regulatory landscape, the Trump administration has turned to artificial intelligence to fast-track its ambitious deregulation agenda. A new report from The Washington Post reveals that a government-deployed AI system, dubbed the DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool, is being used to identify and eliminate a sweeping number of federal rules—potentially as many as half of the current 200,000 regulations.

The tool is operated under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body created to modernize and streamline federal operations. So far, the AI has already reviewed and recommended removal of more than 1,000 regulations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in just two weeks. It’s also credited with drafting all recent deregulations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Government insiders told The Post that DOGE AI was developed by a team of engineers recruited during tech billionaire Elon Musk’s brief involvement with the agency. According to a presentation reviewed by the publication, DOGE AI is being promoted as a cost-saving solution that could cut bureaucratic red tape, lower compliance costs for businesses, and attract new investment by simplifying the regulatory environment.

Agencies across the federal government have been given a deadline of September 1 to submit their lists of regulations to be reviewed—and potentially scrapped—using the AI tool. The Trump administration hopes this initiative will deliver visible results by the first anniversary of Trump’s return to office.

This AI-driven approach follows Trump’s earlier executive order, issued in January, directing federal agencies to eliminate ten existing rules for every new one introduced. Departments like Transportation and Labor have already announced significant rollbacks of existing regulations as part of this push.

Despite the technological enthusiasm, the move has drawn mixed reactions across federal agencies. While some departments have embraced DOGE AI’s rapid processing capabilities, others are voicing caution. Critics argue that relying on AI to review intricate and legally sensitive regulations could result in oversight, errors, or even violations of administrative law.

Legal experts emphasize that repealing federal rules is not a simple task. Administrative law mandates rigorous processes, including public consultations, environmental impact assessments, and legal reviews. Automating this work, they argue, could undermine the integrity of the system.

Adding to the uncertainty is internal tension among federal staff. Some employees fear that increased dependence on AI could lead to flawed policy decisions. Meanwhile, ongoing staffing cuts are reportedly hampering the speed at which agencies can review or respond to AI-generated suggestions, despite pressure from the White House for faster results.

Still, the administration maintains confidence in the technology. “We’re exploring all options,” said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields, adding that while nothing is finalized, the DOGE team deserves credit for introducing fresh ideas into government operations.

As the deadline approaches, the ultimate impact of DOGE AI remains unclear. But what’s certain is that this experiment in algorithmic governance is already reshaping conversations about the future of policymaking in Washington.

