Twitter bans to be reversed soon: Elon Musk

Musk fired Twitter executives Parag Agrawal, chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and chief financial officer Nel Segal as soon as Musk took over Twitter. The CEO of Tesla wants to make Twitter a "free" space and wants to work with humanity.

Musk, who has been against banning users from the platform, said he would soon reverse the ban. He had previously criticized Vijaya Gadde, the company's top policymaker, for being instrumental in expelling the former US president from the platform.

@elonmusk can you bring my dad @jordanbpeterson back on here but also somehow make sure he doesn't spend all his time on Twitter? 🙃 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) October 28, 2022

Recently, a Twitter user tagged Musk in his tweet and asked him to unban his father, who was allegedly banned for violating Twitter's guidelines. He responded, "Anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail." Musk posted a cryptic tweet saying, "the bird is free" when he acquired Twitter. He was too critical of Twitter's management for stifling people's voices.