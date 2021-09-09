Twitter Communities Takes on Facebook and Reddit Groups

Twitter has announced a new feature called Communities. It will allow users to approach people with similar interests. It is similar to Facebook and Reddit Groups. Twitter Communities is currently being tested on iOS and the Web, and Android users are ready to get it soon. Twitter says Communities is a way to easily find and connect with people who want to talk about the same things as you. When you join a community, you can tweet directly to that group instead of all of your followers. Only members of the same community can reply and join the conversation to make it intimate and relevant. Communities are publicly visible so everyone can see what is being discussed.



Twitter Communities allows you to connect with users with similar interests. You can only Tweet to your community to have a focused conversation. However, the Community pages and schedules are publicly available for anyone to read, Tweet, and report on Community Tweets. Twitter says it wants to continue to support public conversation and help people find communities that match their interests, while also creating a more intimate space for conversation. Communities are created by moderators who can choose the focus, create community rules, and invite people who will make it a great place to chat, much like Reddit communities.

Moderators set the community rules and can also invite others to moderate their space to stay on track and focused. As of now, the creation of communities is limited. However, Twitter says it will allow more people to create communities so that everyone can talk about what they like. "Some of the initial communities we are testing surround popular conversations on Twitter. Examples include dogs, weather, sneakers, skincare and astrology, and many more to come, reflecting more thriving and niche discussions on Twitter, "the company wrote in a blog post.

At this time, you must be invited to a community by a moderator or another member. Twitter will add more ways to discover and join communities soon. Members can access Communities through the dedicated tab at the bottom of the iOS app or on the Twitter.com sidebar.