Twitter is bringing back the recommendations feature and more

Twitter will now start suggesting to users which tweets they should see and which accounts they should follow. In other words, Twitter is expanding its recommendations feature. So people who had avoided the recommendations feature in the past will now receive recommendations on the app whether they like it or not.



"We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we're expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past. So you can learn more about them and how to best control your experience," Twitter said in a tweet.

So if you see a tweet from an account you don't follow, it's Twitter trying to help you discover the conversations and accounts you're most interested in. Tweets are personalized suggestions presented to you based on your actions. Twitter, in its blog, said that recommendations are designed to enrich the user experience, and the more you know about them, the more good they can be.

Twitter shows you recommendations based on interests you've told Twitter about, topics you follow, Tweets you interact with, and even Tweets people in your network like. "Recommendations can appear in your Home timeline, certain places within the Explore tab, and elsewhere on Twitter," the blog read.

Twitter also provides users with tools to manage recommendations. One of these options is the "glitter icon" in the upper right corner of your home timeline. This allows you to switch between showing top 'For you' Tweets, which include recommendations from accounts and topics you don't follow, and 'Latest Tweets' from only accounts you follow. To manage, you can use the recommendations; tap on the twinkle icon in your home timeline's top right corner.