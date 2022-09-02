Twitter is testing the edit button, but you need to pay for it

Twitter confirms that it is testing the long-awaited edit button for select users. The microblogging site said via a tweet that it is testing the feature. "If you see an edited tweet, it's because we're testing the edit button," the company said in the tweet.



Twitter also said that the edit button will be available only to people who are willing to pay for it. This simply means that the option will not be available for free like any other feature that the platform offers. In an official blog post, the company clarified that initially, the edit option will be rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

"Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," the microblogging site noted in the blog post. Now, this simply means that the edit button will not be available for all users, at least in the initial days.

With the advent of the edit button, Twitter users (paid subscribers) will be able to make changes to their tweets after posting. The editing feature will be of great help to users who make a lot of typos in their tweets or those who ever want to add more to their tweets after posting. But, there is a catch.

Now, Twitter has said that tweets can be edited "a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication". The company confirmed that the "edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified." "Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet," the company stated in the blog post. "The time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said," the company added.

Twitter said that it is now testing the edit tweet feature with a smaller group to help "incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues". The social media company confirmed that the edit tweets option would be rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers later this month. Notably, Twitter Blue is still not officially available in India. So, with the edit button coming in, we can also expect the subscription to launch in the country very soon.