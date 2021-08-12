Twitter looks different! Here's what's changed

Twitter is getting a visual renovation. The company has announced that it is introducing font and design changes to its web and mobile apps. While the changes might look elusive in the beginning, this is a major design overhaul as Twitter has decided to change theme elements that it has made users learn over the years. The company is also rolling out its Chirp font to its Twitter app and feed. Hence, today if you sign in to Twitter, it might look a bit different.



Twitter's new design overhaul and font have already started rolling out to its mobile app and feed. While some users might already see the change, some others may not able to see yet. Back in January, Twitter detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh. "Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed," wrote Twitter. As The Verge reports, Twitter's creative director for the global brand Derrit DeRouen had said that using the new font in the feed was his personal desire.

Besides, there is a fun easter egg with the new font. If you type [CHIRPBIRDICON] in the tweet compose box, you will get the Twitter logo. For reference, that is "chirp," "bird," and "icon" all mashed into one word. Remember to use capital letters.

Twitter has also changed its theme scheme from black and blue (in dark mode) to black and white. "We've updated our colours to be high contrast and a lot less blue — a change made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share," Twitter said in a thread posted by its design account. This also means that the much-beloved Follow button is changing. While it used to be filled in if you follow, it is now changing to fill in if you don't. It is the exact opposite of what Twitter users have learned over the years.



