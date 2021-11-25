Twitter releases a fix for an issue in the iOS app

The microblogging site Twitter has released a fix for an issue in the iOS app where tweets in the app disappeared while users were trying to read them. The issue that affects all Twitter users were first fixed for the Twitter web service on November 15. Now, Twitter is rolling out the solution for iPhone and iPad users, who will be able to pause on the go to read a tweet. Twitter said the reason for this was that new replies were being added to a conversation on Twitter.

"Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!," Twitter said in an ad. The problem is still present on Android smartphones and tablets, and the company has not revealed when it will provide a fix for the problem of disappearing tweets on Android. The fix for iOS and desktop users came about two months after the microblogging platform recognized the issue.





We've made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2021

Twitter is also bringing other changes to its application. These include the microblogging platform's decision to discontinue support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and has already begun phasing out support to redirect users to AMP versions of articles on the web.



Twitter also recently announced that it is venturing into live streaming and shopping. The company has partnered with Walmart for its first shopping live stream on November 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Twitter's live shopping interface, according to images shared by the company, shows a divide between a live video feed, an online catalogue, and a source of tweets.