Twitter says it will fix the disappearing tweets issue

Twitter plans to make some changes that could prevent tweets from disappearing as you read them, the company said on its support account Wednesday.



This is what you might have found. If you were viewing a tweet on your timeline and at the same time someone else you follow replied to it, or the original tweeter inserted it, the app would suddenly refresh, while the tweet disappeared from view. Obviously, that's not ideal, so Twitter plans to make changes over the next two months to fix the problem.

Let's talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it's a frustrating experience, so we're working on changing it.



Over the next two months, we'll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don't disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

In a tweet responding to a user, Twitter expressed what it is trying to correct more simply: "We want you to be able to stop and read a tweet without it disappearing from view."



However, the two-month schedule means that a fix won't be rolled out right away, so you may still run into the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes. And while it's unclear exactly what changes Twitter plans to make, the fixes could be welcomed by people who have been affected by the disappearance of the tweets.