Twitter says it will fix the disappearing tweets issue
Twitter plans to make some changes that could prevent tweets from disappearing as you read them. It will be rolling out updates for the next two months.
Twitter plans to make some changes that could prevent tweets from disappearing as you read them, the company said on its support account Wednesday.
This is what you might have found. If you were viewing a tweet on your timeline and at the same time someone else you follow replied to it, or the original tweeter inserted it, the app would suddenly refresh, while the tweet disappeared from view. Obviously, that's not ideal, so Twitter plans to make changes over the next two months to fix the problem.
In a tweet responding to a user, Twitter expressed what it is trying to correct more simply: "We want you to be able to stop and read a tweet without it disappearing from view."
However, the two-month schedule means that a fix won't be rolled out right away, so you may still run into the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes. And while it's unclear exactly what changes Twitter plans to make, the fixes could be welcomed by people who have been affected by the disappearance of the tweets.