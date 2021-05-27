Twitter Spaces comes to mobile and desktop web





starting today, spaces will be available on https://t.co/RD57W4QZPz (mobile web, desktop web)



our focus areas:

- infrastructure and listening UI that adapts to your screen size

- setting reminders for scheduled spaces

- accessibility and transcriptions pic.twitter.com/Wb0DQktkhD — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 26, 2021

Twitter has made it possible to join Spaces from a desktop and mobile web browser. Previous Twitter slots were only available on Android and iOS apps. Users can now also join a Spaces room from a browser. Twitter has been making some quick updates to Spaces after it expanded the feature to more users.





Twitter today announced the expansion of Spaces to more platforms. It also highlighted three key focus areas for the spaces. First, there is the listening infrastructure and user interface that "scales to your screen". The second is setting reminders for scheduled spaces, and the third is accessibility and transcripts. Twitter also gave examples of what Spaces will look like in the web browser. An image shows the user interface of joining a space. It is similar to the mobile app version to see the host name, description, and participant list.









The above image shows a current space window that is placed on the right side of the screen. So you can listen to Space conversations while browsing tweets at the same time. Twitter also displays real-time transcripts of the space displayed at the bottom of the window. However, there is a limitation. While you can join, listen, and speak in Spaces from your browser, you can't launch one yet. Twitter confirmed this to The Verge, and it is unknown when it will be available.

With Spaces arrival on the web browser shows that Twitter is serious about its Clubhouse-rival. It recently started testing 'Ticketed Spaces' that lets select users sell tickets for their Spaces. Twitter also rolled out scheduling and reminders for Spaces making it more convenient for users.

