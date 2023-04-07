Twitter verified unfollows everyone, including Elon Musk; All details

Are you a holder of a legacy blue mark on Twitter? In that case, you might lose your verification very soon. In the latest move, the Twitter verified account has unfollowed everyone on Twitter. This suggests that your free blue mark may be gone very soon. Elon Musk previously said that all legacy blue mark holders would lose their verification on April 1, but that didn't happen. But it looks like Musk and his team are working towards it and will be removing all free blue ticks very soon.

Until now, the Twitter verified account followed everyone who is verified on the platform. It has been so from the beginning. But abruptly, on Friday morning, the account unfollowed everyone on Twitter, including Elon Musk, and also Jack Dorsey and everyone else. While it's unclear why the account suddenly unfollowed everyone, we're assuming it could be due to a mix-up of blue checkmarks.

Twitter has already started removing blue checkmarks from some legacy accounts, including the New York Times, and soon other free verification users will lose their blue checkmarks as well. But the question is: why is Twitter removing the blue ticks? Well, it's clear that Musk wants everyone who needs a blue tick next to their profile name to buy the Twitter Blue subscription. In India, Twitter charges mobile app users Rs 900, while web users will have to pay around Rs 600 per month. Now with a Twitter Blue subscription comes many features and benefits that free account holders won't get.

First of all, holders of a blue subscription will get a blue tick beside their name. There will be a basic verification, but it is clear that whoever pays will get the blue tick. Now that has become a joke on Twitter, and people who pay to get a blue tick are being trolled everywhere. Previously, Twitter displayed a message on blue subscription profiles saying that they had paid for the blue tick. But earlier this week, Twitter updated the message a bit, and now no one can tell the difference between legacy and paid blue tick holders. "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account," the new message reads.

Some of the other exclusive features that the blue subscription brings include long tweets, edit tweets, high-quality videos, and much more. In fact, Musk also recently said that blue subscribers would also see half of the ads.