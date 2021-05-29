Twitter working on Tweet Reactions, Similar to Facebook emojis

Twitter is working on emoji reactions to tweets similar to what Facebook offers. Currently, you can only like a tweet by tapping the heart button. However, Twitter plans to add more reactions for "Like", "Cheer", "Hmm", "Sad", and "Haha".

These tweet reactions were seen by Jane Manchun Wong, who also brought it up earlier this month. The icons for these tweet reactions are the same as the emojis. But Twitter has yet to decide on the cheer and sadness icons and uses the generic heart icon right now. As per the screenshot shared by Wong, Twitter will show the different tweet reactions and the number of reactions received. It is similar to how Facebook displays emoji reactions to posts and comments. Twitter is also expected to show who reacted with which emoji.



The reactions to the tweets lack a specific reaction, and that is out of anger. Seeing how people are already embroiled in tweet wars that we can see through responses and quote tweets, it was probably a good idea not to add reaction. However, Twitter may have been working on reactions for quite some time. Earlier this year, in March, it was reported that Twitter conducted a poll asking people about emoji reactions. He also mentioned a negative / dislike button, but nothing is known about that now.



The new tweet reactions would add to the existing heart icon on Twitter. With emoji reactions, Twitter can start to look more like Facebook. It is not known when Twitter will launch this new feature. He is currently busy working in various roles.