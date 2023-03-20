Twitter's 2FA feature is no longer free

In February, Twitter announced that its built-in 2FA (two-factor authentication) security feature via SMS would be behind a paywall. The rule goes into effect today, March 20. That means users must subscribe to Twitter Blue to enjoy the security feature. It also doesn't mean that Twitter is removing 2FA, a must-have security feature for its users. There are still some free cheats at your disposal.



What's happening?

First, let's look at Twitter's rule change order. On February 15, Twitter announced that non-Twitter Blue subscribers would get 30 days to change their 2FA method if they had earlier selected the SMS option. For those who don't know, 2FA via SMS helps users get a code as a text message while logging into their Twitter accounts. It eliminates the need to open the Twitter app to get the security code or an authenticator app.

Twitter said, "After 20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method. At that time, accounts with text message 2FA still enabled will have it disabled. Disabling text message 2FA does not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account."

How to get 2FA for free without Twitter Blue?

If you want to keep 2FA via SMS, you can get a subscription to Twitter Blue. It costs Rs 900 (per month) on Android and iOS. Twitter web users get it for Rs 650 per month. Twitter offers 2FA via the security key and authenticator app. In a blog post, Twitter also motivates non-Twitter Blue subscribers to get an "authentication app or security key method." To change the security option, go to the Twitter app > Click on the profile picture > Settings & Privacy > Security & Account Access > Security > Two-Factor Authentication > Select Authenticator app or Security Key. If you choose the authenticator app, users can link the Twitter account to the popular apps Google Authenticator and 1Password. Once you prefer "get started", choose "link app", and you are ready.

If you choose "security key", the method requires you to obtain a physical security key to log in to Twitter. It can be a hassle to carry a security key with you all the time, but the option is much more secure. Regardless of the accessible methods, users should use 2FA as it adds an extra layer of security.