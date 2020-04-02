Ubisoft Is Offering Free Games To Engage People In Lock Down Period

COVID -19 pandemic is making all the people in the country to sit at home. Be it, employees, kids or older people, everyone is locked at their home due to this contagious disease.

This made the Ubisoft company to offer free games to keep people engaged in playing games. This video game developer company will offer this free service for one month.

For example: Rayman Legend game is available free on your systems. You need to download it and enjoy the free service till 3rd April. This company is also thinking to offer free trails on popular games like Just Dance and Assassin's Creed.

Hope this way kids stop their tantrums and be engaged!!!