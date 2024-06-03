Upcoming Smartphones in June 2024: From Realme GT 6 to Xiaomi 14 CIVI

As we step into June 2024, the smartphone market in India is buzzing with excitement. This month is set to bring an array of new releases, with several flagship devices making their debut. Among these are the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, and a few more. If you’re considering a smartphone upgrade, here’s a detailed look at the upcoming launches to watch out for.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to be the first foldable smartphone to launch in India. It boasts an impressive thickness of just 11.2 mm and weighs 236 grams. The device features an 8.03-inch AMOLED foldable main display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it promises top-notch performance. Additionally, it is expected to come with a 2850mAh dual-cell battery, ensuring ample power. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is set to launch on June 6, 2024.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

Xiaomi is set to release its camera-centric smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, which will feature a Leica professional camera system. This device will likely sport an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and smooth performance. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and support a 4700mAh battery. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI will make its debut on June 12, 2024.



Moto G85

The Moto G85 is another anticipated release for June. This smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth user experience. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The camera setup will likely include a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. While the exact launch date is not yet confirmed, it is expected to be unveiled in June.



Realme GT 6

Realme is set to revive its GT series with the Realme GT 6, following the launch of the Realme GT 6T in May. The Realme GT 6 will be an AI-powered smartphone, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Although the exact launch date has not been officially announced, it is confirmed to debut in June.



Honor 200 Series

The Honor 200 Series is another exciting June release. HTech is teasing a global debut on June 12. This series is expected to include two models, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. They will likely run on Magic OS 8, based on Android 14.



With the expected launches of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Moto G85, Realme GT 6, and the Honor 200 Series, consumers will have a range of innovative options to choose from. These upcoming smartphones promise cutting-edge technology and enhanced user experiences, making them worth the wait for those looking to upgrade their devices.