Upcoming Smartphones September 2024: iPhone 16, Motorola Razr 50 and More

September 2024 is shaping to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with several highly anticipated models set to debut. From Apple's latest iPhone 16 series to the new foldable Motorola Razr 50, here's a rundown of the most buzzworthy smartphone launches expected this month.



iPhone 16 Series





Apple is poised to unveil its new iPhone 16 lineup on September 10, featuring four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These smartphones are rumoured to include advanced AI capabilities and will be powered by the all-new A18 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. With cutting-edge features and a sleek design, the iPhone 16 series is expected to set new standards in the smartphone market.

Motorola Razr 50





Motorola is gearing up to launch the Razr 50, a stylish clamshell foldable smartphone, following the success of the Razr 50 Ultra. Teasers from the company hint at a September release. The Razr 50 is expected to feature a larger display and will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, offering a blend of performance and innovation in a compact form factor.

Redmi Note 14 Series





Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series is anticipated to debut in China this September. These smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, although variations in the processor might exist across different models. Following its launch in China, the Redmi Note 14 series will arrive in India, targeting the mid-range market segment.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE





Rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have been circulating online, with a September launch highly likely. Recently spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, this Fan Edition smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 50,000, offering a premium experience at a more accessible price point.

Vivo T3 Ultra





After the launch of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, it is rumoured that the company will introduce the Vivo T3 Ultra in September. The smartphone has appeared on Bluetooth SIG and BIS certification websites, suggesting an imminent launch in India.