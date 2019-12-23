WhatsApp continually works to update and bring exciting features for its users globally. In the coming year 2020 also, it is expected to release a bunch of new functionalities that will further enhance our experience on WhatsApp. Besides self-destructing messages, multi-device support and hide muted status, WhatsApp is working on a host of features that might see the day of light in 2020. Here are the features we should be excited about.

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

1. Dark Mode: It is almost a year WhatsApp has been working on dark mode. This feature has already made its way to Gmail, Twitter and YouTube, and WhatsApp is expected to get this feature in 2020. The dark mode will turn the text to white and the background to black colour.

2. Facebook Pay: Though Facebook hasn't confirmed when precisely this payment option will be available across all its apps, it may release it for WhatsApp in 2020. The Facebook Pay is part of the company's ongoing work to make business more convenient, accessible and secure for people on all of its apps.

3. Face Unlock on Android: After the launch of the fingerprint authentication system in 2019, the Facebook-owned app is working on to bring face unlock for WhatsApp in 2020. The feature will work similarly as the face unlocks of a smartphone operates.

4. Last seen for Select friends: This will allow WhatsApp users to select their choice of contacts who can see their Last seen on WhatsApp.