Vi Launches Cloud Play: Mobile Cloud Gaming Service

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is entering the mobile cloud gaming arena with the launch of its new service, Cloud Play, in collaboration with CareGame. This subscription-based platform aims to democratize high-quality gaming experiences by providing access to a wide range of AAA games directly on users' devices.

Cloud gaming is rapidly gaining popularity in India, offering gamers the convenience of enjoying premium gaming content without the need for expensive hardware upgrades. With the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity and the surge in mobile gaming, cloud gaming platforms are becoming increasingly sought-after. These platforms eliminate the need for large downloads by streaming games directly to users' devices over the internet, enabling instant access to their favourite titles.

With the introduction of Cloud Play, Vi aims to enrich its mobile gaming ecosystem by offering a diverse selection of AAA games across various genres, including action, adventure, arcade, racing, sports, and strategy. The service can be accessed through Vi Web and Vi App platforms, providing users seamless access to their favourite games.

The launch lineup features popular titles such as Asphalt 9, Modern Combat 5, Shadow Fight, and classics like Cut The Rope and Subway Surfers. Additionally, Cloud Play plans to expand its library with new additions in the future.

Priced at Rs 100 per month (or Rs 104 for prepaid users), Cloud Play offers a free trial period for users to experience the service before committing to a subscription. During the trial period, gamers can explore the platform's offerings and enjoy immersive gaming experiences at no cost.

Cloud Play boasts multiplayer gaming support and promises rich graphics. This feature allows users to enjoy high-fidelity gaming without consuming device memory. This feature not only enhances the gaming experience but also reduces the need for frequent handset upgrades, leading to cost savings for users.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vodafone Idea, emphasized Vi's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction with the launch of Cloud Play. He highlighted the pivotal role of smartphones in making gaming more accessible and expressed excitement about the potential of the evolving gaming landscape.

Philippe Wang, Co-founder and CEO of CareGame, echoed Khosla's sentiments, stating that Cloud Play would empower Indian gamers to enjoy AAA mobile gaming without the need for additional investments in new devices or accessories. With Cloud Play, Vi aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality gaming experiences and provide users with unparalleled entertainment on the go.