Vi launches plans that offer free night data and weekend rollover benefits

Vodafone Idea or Vi has launched a new advertising campaign for its Hero Unlimited plans. These plans are priced above Rs 249 and provide benefits that will be useful to users. Vi offers double the data benefits with some of their plans giving 2 + 2 = 4GB of data. Now Vi has launched a campaign to inform more customers about the additional benefits. These Vi offers are aimed at offering more value to its GIGAnet 4G customers and are aimed at increasing its 4G subscriber base by adding new users to the Vi network.



According to recent data, Vi lost 1.8 million subscribersin April after showing an uptrend for two months. Vodafone Idea led in terms of upload speed with a data rate of 6.2 Mbps in June 2021. Download speed helps consumers access Internet content, while upload speed helps them send or share photos or videos with their contacts. Vi now aims to add more subscribers by highlighting unique offers that no other telco has announced so far.

"Mobile data has become a basic necessity for us all, even more so in the current scenario. With our campaign for Vi Hero Unlimited, we chose to highlight the concerns faced by most prepaid customers when they run out of data, and how our latest offering alleviates those concerns," Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, in a statement said.

Vi recharges from Rs 249 and above offer free weekend data transfer and overnight data, while with recharges of Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699, users will be entitled to double data benefits in addition to the weekend data transfer and overnight data-free. The new plan offers double the data benefit of a total of 4GB of data per day for 28 days, 56 days, and 84 days, respectively. These plans also offer 100 free SMS per day.

Vi implemented the weekend data transfer benefits in October, which automatically collects unused data from the days of the week, that is, Monday through Friday, and passes it to users and makes it available to them for their I use on weekends, that is, Saturdays and Sundays. The weekend transfer data plan will apply to plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 297, Rs 299, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 299, Rs 449, Rs 699 and Rs 595, Rs 795 , Rs 819, Rs 1197, Rs 2399 and Rs 2595. If a user has accumulated data but their plan is about to expire, they will have to recharge again without delay. Any gap in the new recharge will lead to the loss of the accumulated data. With these plans, Vi offers unlimited high-speed Internet at no additional cost, between 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.