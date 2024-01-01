Vijay Sales Apple Days: Great Discounts on iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Pro and More

Vijay Sales is currently offering substantial discounts on the iPhone 15, iPad, and MacBook with M3 chip, as part of its Apple Days Sale. The iPhone has maintained its position as one of the most sought-after smartphones globally, and with each new model release, excitement builds among consumers. Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 15 on September 12 during the Wonderlust event, and it officially became available on September 22. The launch attracted crowds to the newly opened Apple stores in Delhi, showcasing the ongoing popularity of the iPhone series.

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Grab the iPhone 15 at a Steal

At the time of its debut, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs 79,900, the 256GB variant at Rs 89,900, and the 512GB variant at Rs 1,09,900. This model boasted significant enhancements compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14. Vijay Sales is currently offering noteworthy discounts on the iPhone 15 as part of its Apple Days Sale, valid until January 7. Consumers can avail of these deals at any of the 130 Vijay Sales stores or through their website. The sale includes attractive offers on various iPad models and the MacBook Pro.

Exclusive Offers on iPhone 15 and Pro Models

The specific offer on the iPhone 15 128GB storage variant is now listed at Rs 70,990 on Vijay Sales. Additionally, customers can benefit from various offers to further reduce the overall cost of the phone. For example, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 is applicable for HDFC cardholders, resulting in a total discount of up to Rs 12,000. Similar discounts are available on other versions of the iPhone 15 Pro, with the 1TB storage variant priced at Rs 1,62,990 or Rs 1,59,990 with the bank offer.

Beyond iPhones: Deals on iPads, MacBook Pro, and More!

Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale extends beyond iPhones, with deals on iPad models, MacBook Pro, the new Apple Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. The iPad 9th Gen starts at Rs 27,900, the iPad 10th Gen at Rs 33,430, the iPad Air 5th Gen at Rs 50,680, and the iPad Pro at Rs 79,900, featuring additional discounts of up to Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank Cards.

MacBook Pro Marvels: Unleashing the Power of M3 Chip

As for laptops, the MacBook Pro with M3 chip is available from Rs 1,47,910, the M3 Pro chip model from Rs 1,74,910, the M3 Max chip model from Rs 2,82,910, and the MacBook Pro with M2 Chip at Rs 1,10,270, all inclusive of a flat Rs 5,000 off with HDFC Bank Cards.

Smartwatch Extravaganza: Apple Watch Series 9 and More! The sale also covers smartwatches, with the Apple Watch Series 9 starting at Rs 36,310, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) from Rs 25,690, and the Apple Watch Series 8 at Rs 32,620, featuring discounts of up to Rs 2,500 with HDFC Bank Cards.

Earbuds Delight: AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at an Irresistible Price

For those searching for earbuds, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 18,990, including a Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Cards. These deals present an excellent opportunity for consumers to acquire the latest Apple devices at attractive prices during Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale.



