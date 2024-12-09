Vision Pro May Soon Support Sony PSVR2 Controllers

Reports suggest that Apple and Sony have agreed to study ways to enable compatibility of PSVR2 controller support on Apple's Vision Pro headset, drawing support from the Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg's end. This will possibly extend beyond only the gaming functionality of the Vision Pro.

An announcement was to come through this feature, but that was initially to be weeks ago. In the end, Apple is hoping to start selling the PSVR2 controllers that have been made by Sony at its stores, which forms one option currently lacking as standalone devices. For a few months, Sony has been successfully working toward this feature compatibility. Meanwhile, Apple is collaborating with other third parties to enrich such functionalities into apps for visionOS, the OS of Vision Pro.

That could add a lot for Vision users since gaming is not very broad-based with the currently few native options available. One of these very few options is the visually stunning Thrasher, which basically depends on hand movements, but such games are very few.

Expanding Controller Use Beyond Games Aimed beyond anything else, this collaboration targets the use of PSVR2 controllers for the actual activity undertaken in visionOS. These are said to be remotely viewed by Apple for purposes such as navigation through visionOS and precision in a particular professional application like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Photoshop. This type of approach will give users better control than normal Bluetooth controllers, which currently don't afford comparable levels to the average person. At this point, Vision Pro supports basic Bluetooth controllers for navigation in visionOS and for its games. However, they are generally aimed at iPad- and iPhone-based games or apps developed for the Apple ecosystem.