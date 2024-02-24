Live
Vision Pro Owners Encounter Mysterious Cracks on Front Glass
Vision Pro owners are baffled by identical cracks on the front glass, raising speculation about heating issues or manufacturing flaws.
Reports from Vision Pro owners are flooding in, all detailing the same perplexing issue: a crack appearing on the front glass of their headsets without any apparent cause. This phenomenon has sparked concern and speculation among users, with no clear explanation in sight.
The Problem Unveiled
Numerous Vision Pro owners have taken to platforms like Reddit to share their experiences, with multiple users noticing identical vertical hairline cracks above the nose bridge of their devices. Despite careful handling and proper storage, the cracks seem to manifest spontaneously, leaving owners puzzled and frustrated.
Speculations and Concerns
While the exact cause of the cracks remains elusive, users have speculated about potential factors such as heating issues during charging or manufacturing defects in the glass. Some suggest that the headset's design may exert excessive tension on the affected area, leading to structural weaknesses over time.
Assessing the Damage
The implications of these cracks are uncertain, as they appear to be purely cosmetic and do not obstruct any sensors or cameras. However, repairing the Vision Pro comes with a hefty price tag, with owners facing substantial costs even with Apple Care coverage. Without insurance, repairing the cracked glass can be prohibitive for many users.
Seeking Solutions
As reports of these mysterious cracks continue to surface, affected owners are left seeking answers and solutions. Some have sought assistance from Apple, only to find that repair costs are significant, even with insurance coverage. The true extent of the issue remains unknown, as reports are primarily confined to online forums.
Awaiting Resolution
While the cause of the cracks remains uncertain, affected users await further insights from Apple and potential solutions to address this perplexing issue. Vision Pro owners remain hopeful for clarity and resolution to alleviate their concerns as investigations continue.