vivo launches new smartphones under its V30 series in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand vivo on Thursday expanded its V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of the V30 series.

It includes two smartphones -- V30 Pro and V30. The V30 Pro comes in two colour options -- Andaman Blue and Classic Black and is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB+512GB.

The V30 comes available in three colour options -- Andaman Blue, Peacock Green (with colour-changing), and Classic Black and is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB+256GB, and Rs 37,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

The V30 series will go on sale across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores from March 14.

"With a focus on cutting-edge camera technology and exquisite design, the V30 series set new standards. Notably, our V30 series phones are India’s slimmest smartphones of 2024, featuring a powerful 5000mAh battery," Geetaj Channana, Head of Corporate Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

"Taking it up a notch, the V30 Pro marks a milestone in our collaboration with ZEISS, delivering professional-grade imaging quality with each of its three rear cameras," he added.

Both smartphones come equipped with a 50MP VCS main camera, powered by vivo’s Studio Quality Aura Light technology. Both are also equipped to record 4K videos from the front and rear cameras.

V30 Pro comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor, while V30 comes powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

Both devices operate on FunTouch OS 14 and come with a software promise of three generations of Android updates & four years of security updates, according to the company.