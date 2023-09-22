Vivo T2 Pro to Launch Today in India: Expected Specifications and Price

The Vivo T2 Pro is all set to launch in India today. Most of the specifications of the new 5G phone have been leaked online, so the price is the only thing that remains a mystery. Teasers on Flipkart reveal that the device could be a rebranded version of the recently launched iQOO Z7 Pro. Here's everything you need to know about it.



Vivo T2 Pro to launch today at 12:00 p.m.

According to Flipkart, the latest Vivo T2 Pro event will begin today at 12:00 p.m. The live streaming link for this Vivo smartphone has yet to be available on the official YouTube channel. But you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for the latest updates.

Vivo T2 Pro: Expected specifications and price

The teasers claim the new Vivo phone will have the same design as the iQOO Z7 Pro. You get a curved display and a slim design. The smartphone will likely be very lightweight, just like the iQOO phone. The Vivo T2 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch display. It is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset under the hood. The device will likely ship with Android 13 OS, considering Vivo phones usually run on the latest OS.

There appear to be two cameras on the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and a ring-shaped LED flash. The secondary sensor is still unknown, but leaks claim that there is a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, we can see a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Regarding connectivity, there will be support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. According to leaks, the 5G phone could include a 4,600 mAh battery. The company may offer support for 66W charging speed. Vivo is expected to provide a charger in the retail box and the 5G phone, considering that the company has yet to stop offering it on any of its phones.

The iQOO Z7 Pro was recently announced in India with a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 128GB storage model, so the new Vivo is also expected to be priced in a similar range. It will be interesting to see how the company will price its latest T-series phone, whether below the iQOO phone or over Rs 23,999.