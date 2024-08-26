Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch Tomorrow: Features, Price and Specifications

Vivo is all set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, on August 27 at 12 noon via Flipkart. As the launch date approaches, excitement is building, especially since Vivo has already revealed key specifications and features of the device. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G, which follows the March release of its predecessor, the Vivo T3 5G, promises to deliver impressive performance and cutting-edge technology. Here’s a closer look at what we already know about this highly anticipated smartphone.



Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Confirmed Specifications

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will feature a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, as detailed on a dedicated microsite for the phone on Flipkart. This display is designed to offer a smooth and vibrant visual experience, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. The smartphone also boasts a sleek design, with a leather finish on the back and a metallic frame. The back panel is highlighted by a square camera module, and Vivo claims that this is the "segment's slimmest curved phone," measuring just 7.49mm in thickness. Interestingly, the design of the Vivo T3 Pro closely resembles that of the iQOO Z9s Pro.

In terms of colour options, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be available in Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green, giving consumers a choice between bold and subtle aesthetics. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, which Vivo touts as making it the "segment's fastest curved phone." This processor is expected to deliver robust performance, whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or using demanding applications. The device is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their phone and get back to their day.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Camera and Photography Capabilities

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. This setup is designed to capture sharp, detailed photos in various lighting conditions. While the rear camera specs have been revealed, details about the front camera are still under wraps. However, rumours suggest that the front camera will have a 16-megapixel lens, ideal for selfies and video calls.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: What to Expect in Terms of Performance

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, with an option to expand storage further. This ensures that the smartphone can handle multiple apps and large files with ease. The device is also likely to run on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14, providing users with a modern and intuitive software experience.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Expected Pricing in India

As a successor to the Vivo T3 5G, which was launched at a starting price of around Rs 19,999, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to be priced slightly higher. Speculations suggest that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will fall within the sub-30k price segment, with prices potentially starting at Rs 26,000. However, the exact pricing will be confirmed during the official launch. Stay tuned for the full reveal of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G on August 27, 2024, as we bring you more details and updates about this exciting new smartphone.





