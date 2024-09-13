Vivo T3 Ultra Launched: Specifications, Features, Price and Sale Details

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Vivo T3 Ultra, in India. Priced competitively, this phone aims to compete with models like the OnePlus Nord 4, Poco F6, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Starting at ₹31,999, the Vivo T3 Ultra is packed with features to meet the needs of modern smartphone users.

Vivo T3 Ultra: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T3 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a premium viewing experience. It operates on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, providing users with the latest software enhancements. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for seamless multitasking.

In terms of performance, Vivo boasts an impressive Antutu benchmark score of over 1,600,000 for the T3 Ultra, reflecting its strong performance. The device has a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging to ensure quick power-ups.

Vivo T3 Ultra: Camera Features

The Vivo T3 Ultra is designed for photography enthusiasts, featuring a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, there's a 50MP selfie camera. The phone also includes AI-powered tools like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance, allowing users to edit photos effortlessly.

Vivo T3 Ultra: Pricing and Sale Details

The Vivo T3 Ultra is available in multiple configurations to suit various user needs. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹31,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is available for ₹33,999. For those seeking more power, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at ₹35,999. Buyers can choose from two elegant colour options: Lunar Gray and Frost Green. The device will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, making it easily accessible to Indian consumers. With competitive pricing and robust features, the Vivo T3 Ultra is a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.