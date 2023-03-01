Vivo V27 series to launch today in India: Expected price, specifications

The Vivo is all prepared to make its V27 series official in India. The Vivo V27 series will be announced soon in India. The launch teaser of the upcoming Vivo phone has been posted on Flipkart. The Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V27 and its Pro version. The company teased the design of the 5G phone and even confirmed some features before the official launch event. A tipster has also leaked the price details of the Vivo V27 Pro, sharing that this could be the most expensive V-series phone ever. Here is everything you need to know.



Teasers have disclosed the Vivo C27 series design, so we have an idea of what the new models will look like. There will be a triple camera setup on the back of the 5G phones. The sensors will be placed in a slightly prominent rectangular camera module. The devices will likely boast a fragile and light design, which is quite visible in the teasers. In addition, we will see a curved screen on the front with a perforated design. The camera has been one of the key focus areas of Vivo phones, so the new Vivo V27 series will be no different. The teasers share that the devices will offer good portrait shots. The remaining details are currently unknown. The devices will be provided in gradient finishes.

The price of the regular model is not yet known, but a report by PriceBaba.com claims that the cost of the Vivo V27 Pro will be Rs 42,000. But the launch price is likely to differ, and the company is said to price the new Vivo phone below Rs 40,000. Comparatively, the Vivo V25 Pro became available with a beginning price of Rs 35,999. But its predecessor is expected to cost more, making the Vivo V27 Pro the most expensive V-series phone.

Suppose the Vivo company also launches the regular Vivo V27 smartphone in India. In that case, its price should drop below the Rs 30,000 segment if we consider previous launches in the Vivo V series phones. If you remember, the Vivo V25 was announced in India for Rs 27,999. The exact release date is still unknown. But now that the launch trailer has been released, Vivo is expected to disclose the details soon. The Vivo V27 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart, considering that the e-commerce giant has shared the teasers for the launch.