Vodafone Idea Offers New Postpaid Roaming Packs for International Travellers

With the rise in international travel among Indians, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled new postpaid international roaming packs for Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Jordan. These additions, starting at just Rs 649, enhance Vi's existing offer of connectivity in 120 countries, catering to the diverse needs of its customers.



Kazakhstan, known for the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, Uzbekistan, home to the ancient city of Samarkand, and Jordan, featuring wonders like the Dead Sea and Petra, are increasingly popular destinations for Indian travellers. Recognizing this trend, Vi has tailored its roaming packs to ensure seamless connectivity in these countries.

Vi’s international roaming options are flexible, offering 24-hour, 10-day, 14-day, and 30-day packs. This variety ensures that postpaid users can remain connected regardless of their travel duration. Moreover, to protect users from excessive international roaming charges, Vi has introduced the ‘ALWAYS ON’ feature. This innovation ensures that customers are not burdened with high fees even if they continue using their phones after their roaming pack expires.

These new roaming packs come with generous outgoing call minutes, ample data quotas, and SMS benefits, making it affordable and convenient for travellers to stay in touch while abroad. Vi's commitment to providing value and convenience is further highlighted by the recent introduction of Postpaid Roaming Packs for Azerbaijan and select African countries, demonstrating their dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Indian travellers.

How to Activate the Pack

- Before Departure: Postpaid users need to activate the International Roaming service before leaving India. This can be done through the Vi app, website, or by calling Vi's Customer Care at 199 (toll-free).

- After Arrival: Users can also activate the service upon arrival in a foreign country using the Vi app or website by connecting to local Wi-Fi. The activation process typically takes about 30 minutes, after which users may need to restart their phones to connect to the available network.

- Simplicity and Coverage: Vi offers a straightforward structure for International Roaming packs, with one pack functioning across over 100 countries. The best International Roaming plans are categorized based on the destination country and whether the user has a postpaid or prepaid number.

- Additional Information: For detailed information on Postpaid International Roaming, users can visit the International Roaming Page on Vi's website, enter their number, and choose from the best available plans.

By continually expanding its service offerings, Vodafone Idea reinforces its position as a leader in providing affordable, comprehensive international roaming solutions for Indian travellers.