Vodafone Rs 997 Prepaid Plan Offers 1.5GB Daily Data for 180 Days

After rolling out the Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid recharges, Vodafone has come up with a new long-term plan of Rs 997. This is an exciting and impressive plan from the telecom operator. Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day with validity for 180 days. Other benefits with the program are unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 997 recharge from Vodafone is currently available only in selected circles, but very soon the company may launch it in all telecom circles.

Vodafone Rs 997 Plan Details

After launching the Rs 99 and Rs 555 prepaid plans, Vodafone has now rolled out a long-term recharge priced at Rs 997. The benefits of the plan are 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 180 days. It's a perfect plan for the users who are tired of recharging every month. The 1.5GB daily data every day means the plan offers 270GB data on the whole for the entire validity period.

Vodafone has a long-term recharge option of Rs 1,499 to the users, but the data benefit is very low. For example, the Rs 1,499 recharge ships with just 24GB of data which should be used by the user for 12 months. But the new Rs 997 prepaid recharge offers 1.5GB data daily. As mentioned above, the new plan comes as a continuation to the Rs 599 plan, which also offers 1.5GB data per day but only for 84 days. So if you the Rs 599 pack user, then you can directly choose the Rs 997 plan to get extra validity and save almost Rs 300.