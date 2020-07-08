Watch ZEE5 for Free on Airtel Thanks

Airtel has joined hands with Zee5 to launch two new recharge packs for its customers. Under this partnership, Airtel provides its customers access to a complimentary Zee5 subscription with its latest Rs 289 plan and Rs 79 top-up.

Under its new Rs 289 plan, Airtel offers its users 1.5GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Apart from this, the customers also get access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music subscription for the complete duration of the plan. The plan offers a validity of 28 days.

Under Airtel's Rs 79 plan, users will be able to access Zee5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. The top-up offers a validity of 30 days.

These two new recharges can be made via the Airtel Thanks app, airtel.in and Airtel retail stores across India. To access Zee5 content, customers need to go to the Digital Store Section in the Airtel Thanks App.

Other than these plans, all Airtel's unlimited plans together with the Rs 249 plan, Rs 698, Rs 449 and more, offers complimentary access to Zee5. It is bundled with several benefits on select plans like up to Rs 4 lakh life insurance, Prime Video subscription and many more.

"With [a] massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel's new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from ZEE5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges. Our users can enjoy this exclusive content offering on Airtel 4G, which has been consistently rated as India's top mobile network for video by global experts," further added Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel in a press statement.