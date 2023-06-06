watchOS 10 for Apple Watch brings widgets, watch faces, and more

Apple introduced its newest wearable operating system: watchOS 10 at WWDC today. The latest version of watchOS brings redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to display relevant widgets, and new watch faces. It also adds new training metrics and views. Additionally, it allows users to automatically pair an Apple Watch with Bluetooth-enabled cycling accessories such as power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors. With the new Maps capabilities of watchOS 10, hikers can view trails and trailhead information right from their wrist. Apple Watch is also getting support for mood and emotion tracking capabilities with the latest update. The watchOS 10 update will be available to developers in beta today, with a public release expected later this fall.

With a redesigned interface and apps, watchOS 10 brings new ways to quickly navigate and access content. Apple Watch apps like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock and more now use more of the screen. Apple has revamped the Activity app on Apple Watch and the Fitness app on iPhone to track daily movement.

watchOS 10 adds widgets, but instead of cluttering up your home screen, they'll be available via the Smart Stack. Turning the digital crown will open the widget stack and users can scroll through them for quick facts. The side button can be used to access the Control Center and a double click on the Digital Crown returns you to any recently used app. This time, Apple is adding two new watch faces, Palette and Snoopy, to its wearable. Previous display time in different colors using three different overlay layers.

For fitness enthusiasts, watchOS 10 brings new cycling features to Apple Watch. The cycling training will be displayed as a live activity on the iPhone. In addition, Apple has also optimized the training views for the iPhone screen size. The latest update enables Apple Watch to automatically connect to Bluetooth-enabled cycling accessories like power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors.

Apple has also introduced new features for hikers. watchOS 10 will display a last cellular connection waypoint (the last place with cellular reception) and the last emergency call waypoint to estimate the path the device last connected to any available carrier's network. Apple Maps will begin displaying a new topographic map with contour lines, hill shading, elevation details, and points of interest across the US Users can also search for nearby trails and trailheads.

With WatchOS 10, Apple is also starting to pay attention to users' mental well-being. With the Mindfulness app on the latest version of the operating system, users can record their momentary emotions and daily moods. Users can scroll through Digital Crown through different ways to choose how they feel and describe their feelings.

Meanwhile, with the help of an ambient light sensor, Apple Watch can now measure the time that passes into daylight. This detail will appear in the Health app on iPhone or iPad. Kids can use Family Settings to pair their Apple Watch with their parents' iPhone units.