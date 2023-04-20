Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 Review: Premium experience at a reasonable price

Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 Voice Remote Westinghouse was established in 1886 with a mission to improve everyday life by providing sustainable energy and reliable home appliances, lighting and electronics with trusted innovation that brings people together. They partner closely with industry leaders in product development, manufacturing and design to curate a selection of high-performance products for residential and industrial customers worldwide.



The Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV is a high-quality television with excellent picture quality, plenty of features, and smart connectivity options. In this review, we will share an in-depth look at this TV and discuss its various features, performance, and overall value. We have been using the Westinghouse TV WH55PU80 for a while, and here's our review.



This smart TV from Westinghouse gives access to 6000 plus apps and games, more than 3,000 movies and TV episodes from leading free and paid channels, allowing you to stream anything. Also, enjoy fast search capabilities through your remote's Voice Control Enabled Google Assistant button feature.



What's in the Box



The LED TV was well packed in the box, a remote, two batteries, one wall mounting, a TV stand, four screws, a user manual, a quick connect guide and a warranty card.

Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 Voice Remote

The voice remote with Google Assistant of the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is pretty much an accustomed affair with hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play. In addition, there are a few other buttons like power, voice, menu, microphone, select, back, home, volume, mute, and source.



To use voice commands with your remote, connect your TV to the internet, sign in with your Google account, and enjoy a bundle of movies, shows, and games from Google Play, YouTube and your favourite apps like SonyLiv, and Disney Hotstar, to name a few. Voice search helps with more time for entertainment and less time hunting for what to watch.

Specifications of Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80

Brand Name – Westinghouse

Model Name – WH55PU80

Screen Size – 55 Inches

Supported Internet Services – Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display Technology – LED

Product Dimensions – 12.5D x 124W x 71H Centimeters

Resolution – 4K

Refresh Rate – 60 Hz

Speaker Output – 40w

Storage Space – 16 GB, 2 GB Memory

Special Feature – Quad Core Processor | Dolby Audio |HDR10 | MEMC | Supported Application – Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Sonyliv, Hungama, Jiocinema, Zee5, Eros Now

Supported Application ­– Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Sonyliv

Design and Built Quality

Starting with the design, the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV has a sleek and bezel-less stylish look that makes it exceptional. It was not too heavy, making it easy to mount on the wall; you also have the option to place it on a stand. It got tilted by 5 to 10 degrees when mounted on the wall, giving a better screen view. The built quality is excellent, and the TV feels sturdy and well-made. Overall, this TV's design and build quality are impressive and will surely complement any living room or entertainment area.

Below the TV, you will find a power button that allows you to switch between On / Standby mode; there is a CH +/- Press to select a channel and a VOL +/- Press to adjust the volume. The power indicator illuminates blue when the TV is turned ON and red when the TV is in standby mode; this is because the IR (Infrared Receiver) receive IR signals from the remote control.

Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 with a range of ports

The back of the TV has a range of ports – Three HDMI connectors, 2 USB ports, a Power Cord, Headphone output, LAN – the network connection port, Optical Output that allows you to connect a digital sound system to this jack, component/AV Input and an Antenna Input (75Ω VHF/UHF).



Picture Quality and Performance

The picture quality of the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is one of its standout features. It has a 55-inch 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) LED display with a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. This provides stunning clarity and detail in every scene, making it an excellent choice for movies, TV shows, and gaming. The TV also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, which delivers a broader range of colours and contrast, resulting in more vibrant and lifelike images. In addition, the Quantum Dot technology used in this TV provides accurate colours, deep blacks, and bright whites, giving you an immersive viewing experience.

Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 immersive viewing experience

Overall, the picture quality of the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is out of the box, and it is sure to provide a great viewing experience for all types of content. Built-in Google Chromecast technology allows you to smoothly cast your photos from your mobile, videos and music and conveniently initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV. This feature helps you make someone feel special on occasion; you can also have your choice of wallpaper. The built-in Google Assistant



In the advanced picture settings, you can set the colour tones. Westinghouse has given various customization options for a view that works best. Once you made the brightness, colour, contrast, sharpness and colour temperature settings per your preference, you will be left mesmerized by the viewing experience. We watched some shows on the new 4K TV, which supports Dolby Vision, and the results were fascinating.

The performance of the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is outstanding. The TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, which reduces motion blur and provides smooth and fluid motion in fast-paced scenes and games. It has a fast and responsive interface, and the smart features work seamlessly. The TV also has a low input lag, making it an excellent choice for gaming. Thanks to MEMC technology helps us to experience precise details in action-packed videos. The Westinghouse dedicated game mode offers an immersive gaming experience for longer and more engaging gameplay and reduces the latency on the TV.

Audio Quality

The audio quality of the Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is also impressive. With a home screen Digital Noise Filter it offers two 8W speakers that provide clear and loud sound. It supports Dolby Digital Plus audio technology, which offers crystal clear sound and enhances sound quality. Many people aren't very fond of the in-built TV speaker setup that comes, and they prefer buying a soundbar. With this TV from Westinghouse, the need for a soundbar doesn't arise at all. We are sure you will be impressed by the experience on the Westinghouse WH55PU80 as it is that good.

You can customize your TV sound by pressing the Menu button to display the sound mode; use the Navigation button to select to preferable mode and confirm; you can choose from standard, sports, music and movie modes. You can adjust the Low Pitch, High Pitch, Equalizer and Balance. There is also an AVC option that helps to turn On/Off to control volume levels automatically. The Audio Description feature is nice. That helps with the voice of the blind person to tell the motion of the audio.

Watch any content, and the audio is pretty great. For example, the speakers nicely manage the vocals while watching movies or TV shows. Listening to music on TV is also a good experience. Overall, it was a lovely experience.

Smart Functionality

The Westinghouse Quantum Series TV has built-in smart functionality, allowing you to access streaming services and apps directly from your TV. This includes popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, as well as a variety of other apps and games.

Westinghouse Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV WH55PU80 offers 6000+ apps and games

The TV also features voice control, allowing you to use your voice to search content, control playback, and more. This is specifically useful if you have a compatible smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant, as you can use these devices to control your TV without needing a remote. Furthermore, various connectivity options make this TV versatile for entertainment. You can pair your headset, speakers or Bluetooth and enjoy your favourite music videos whenever you like.



The smart Android TV from Westinghouse features a web browser, allowing you to surf the internet directly from your TV. In addition, you can download your favourite apps from the Play Store and experience the beauty of Android. We found this feature very handy and impressive. Additionally, it has four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port, making it easy to connect your gaming console or other devices, though the cable wires were not provided with the TV. The TV also has a built-in digital tuner, allowing you to watch local channels without needing a separate antenna. Additionally, it has a sleep timer and a parental control feature, making it an excellent choice for families.



Price and Availability



The Westinghouse Quantum Series TV is priced competitively, making it an excellent value for its features and performance. It is exclusively available on Amazon at ₹ 28,999 inclusive of all taxes. There is a no-cost EMI option available that starts at ₹1,385. You will get one year warranty provided by Westinghouse TV from the date of purchase.

Verdict

Overall, the Westinghouse Quantum Series 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality TV at a reasonable price. It provides excellent picture quality, smart features, and a sleek design, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality TV at an affordable price and a flawless experience with movies, TV shows, and gaming. It delivers excellent audio and picture quality, a clean UI, and smooth connectivity with other devices adds in its favour. There is tough competition in LED TVs, but the Westinghouse WH55PU80 can hold its own against other options available in the market. We do recommend it, and you will find a TV that is a complete package with great audio and picture quality that will leave you impressed.

It would have been a cherry on the cake if the TV had come with a swivel stand, which may be helpful if you plan on placing the TV in a room where you need to adjust the viewing angle. TV mounts with swivel mounts come into consideration when you want to rotate your TV freely without moving it. This is helpful if you have a large entertainment room or want to avoid reflections and glare from lights. The swivel will allow you to rotate the TV freely, while the heavy base ensures that the TV remains securely anchored to the table.

