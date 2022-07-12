WhatsApp allows users to react with emoji they prefer

WhatsApp will soon allow users to use more emojis to react to text messages and media files in a one-on-one or group chat. The 'react with emoji' feature started rolling out in India a few weeks ago, though the platform only allows users to choose between five emojis. These include 'thumbs up', 'red heart', 'laughing', 'surprise', 'sad', and 'pray' emojis. Soon, users will see a plus symbol that will unlock the emoji tray at the bottom.

The emoji tray will also include a search bar where WhatsApp users can search for a relevant emoji in addition to the five existing options. Users can also adjust the skin tone of emojis, which was not available with the previous update.

The 'react with emoji' feature was highly anticipated on WhatsApp as its sister platforms like Facebook and Instagram had the option for a while. The feature is handy as many people worldwide are still operating from home and using the app for daily work or personal communication. It allows them to speak through emoji instead of sending an unnecessary reply.

The latest development was shared in a press release. WhatsApp said it partnered with World Emoji Day creators Emojipedia to explain some of the "newest and most discussed emojis" that users would see appearing in chats. Regular users will access this information once the new update starts rolling out.

Speaking about the development, Keith Broni, Editor-in-Chief of Emojipedia, said in the press note, "With over 3,600 possible new emoji options, we're delighted to team up with WhatsApp today and use our expertise to address the hottest debates in emoji understanding".

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow users to sync chat history between multiple devices. The Companion Mode feature will enable users to link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp account without requiring active Internet access. However, details of its availability remain unclear.