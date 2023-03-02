WhatsApp bans 29 lakh plus Indian accounts in January 2023; know why

WhatsApp publishes your user security report every month. The report includes the number of accounts that the platform prohibited in the following month, complaints reported that users received, and more. The Meta-owned platform has recently shared the user security report that reveals that more than 29 LAKH of Indian accounts were prohibited in WhatsApp in January 2023.

WhatsApp has banned these user accounts under the rules of rule 4 (1) (d) of the information technology rules (intermediary guidelines and code of ethics of digital media). The latest report of the Instant messaging platform reveals that WhatsApp prohibited more than 2,918,000 Indian users of Indian users between January 1 and January 31, 2023.

The accounts were prohibited after receiving complaints from users in India. WhatsApp acted against these accounts after their prevention and detection methods violated the laws of India or WhatsApp service terms. The report also cites that of 2,918,000 prohibited accounts, WhatsApp has banned almost 1,038,000 proactively before receiving user reports.

The data shared in the report share WhatsApp has the maximum number of users in India, got 1461 complaints. Out of which, 1337 prohibition appeals were made, but WhatsApp took measures against 191. The platform also received 7 reports related to security, but no measures were taken based on the report.

Commenting on the prohibition of accounts in India, said WhatsApp, "We are an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services in preventing and combating abuse. In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts." WhatsApp said that it deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the messaging platform.

"We enable users to block contacts and to report problematic content and contacts to us from inside the app. We pay close attention to user feedback and engage with specialists in stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity," the instant messaging platform said.